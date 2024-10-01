Easy-to-access transport
Do you want to find a route adapted to your needs and constraints? If you have difficulty getting around or in a wheelchair, with a child in a stroller or have lots of luggage, we are here to help. Online, over the phone or at the station, contact us and we will tell you about the solutions adapted to your needs.
Contact us
Contact our information service for transport accessibility in Ile-de-France
INFOMOBI by phone
Cristal number (standard rate) 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week (except 1st May)