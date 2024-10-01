Mobility services
Get around more easily, in greater comfort, more safely, with better access, protect the environment and stay connected with new services within easy reach. All this is possible while saving time. Ile-de-France Mobilités is continually innovating and investing to develop and modernise public transport to offer passengers new mobility solutions!
RERThe RER lines (Réseau Express Régional or Regional Express Network) are different from other train lines because they do not terminate in Paris. They cross the capital underground, so that passengers can get from one side of the region to the other on the same line.
TrainThe train lines of the Ile-de-France Mobilités network serve all the region’s departments, leaving from the major stations in Paris and from La Défense.
MetroSince the first line opened in 1900, the metro network has grown steadily. One hundred and twenty years later there are 220 kilometres of track and 303 stations. That’s one station every 550 metres on average.
TramAfter disappearing in the first half of the 20th century, the tram is making a strong comeback in Ile-de-France with unprecedented development!
BusEvery day, five million trips are made by Ile-de-France residents aboard one of the 10,500 buses and coaches operating across the Ile-de-France Mobilités network.
Transport on demandTo serve the needs for residents who are some distance from the current transport network in the urban areas of the region, Ile-de-France Mobilités has developed a simple and practical solution with a new regional Transport on Demand service.
School transportIle-de-France Mobilités contributes to the education of the region’s students by providing for their school transport on regular bus routes and rail lines or specialised services adapted to the specific needs of regions and families
PAMThe PAM service (Pour Aider à la Mobilité) is a transport on demand public service. Created in 2002, this specialised transport service aims to make it easier for those people with reduced mobility to get around. It is funded by the Ile-de-France Region, Ile-de-France Mobilités and the départements which operate it.
BikesOver the past four years, Ile-de-France Mobilités and the Ile-de-France Region have invested more than 200 million euros to encourage the use of bicycles. In 2020, they developed a series of concrete measures to facilitate the use of bikes and encourage Ile-de-France residents to get in the saddle.
Park & RideTo make it easier for Ile-de-France residents to take the train, Park & Ride car parks near stations mean that you can park your car without wasting time.
Car sharingFor several years Ile-de-France Mobilités has been pursuing a deliberate policy promoting sustainable mobility and the reduction of single car occupancy by building a range of mobility services to provide Ile-de-France residents with appropriate responses to their travel needs.
CarpoolingCarpooling is becoming more and more popular in France. With 16 million daily car trips on the roads of Ile-de-France and 250 kilometres of traffic jams every day, carpooling is becoming an effective way to counter traffic jams and air pollution.