European Mobility Week 2022: long live intermodality!
Organised every year for the past 21 years, throughout Europe, the European Mobility Week aims to encourage citizens and local authorities to opt for more sustainable modes of transport.
The theme for this year 2022? "For better connections, combine mobility!"
At the same time, the Rentrée du transport public wishes to raise awareness among non-users and occasional users of public transport, to encourage them to change their travel habits.
Intermodality, change in travel habits and public transport...? We thought we had a few solutions to share with you!
Intermodality: tailor-made mobility
Public transport? It's good for the planet, because using them saves CO2, and it's good for your wallet (find the ticket or season ticket that suits you) - a consideration that makes sense in these times of energy crisis.
But we also know that, sometimes, the station is a bit far from your home. Or that this bus that would suit you doesn't come at the time that suits you.
And it is in order to respond to this, to reduce these irritants as much as possible, that one of the missions of Île-de-France Mobilités is of course to grow and improve the public transport network in the Ile-de-France region... But also to develop and facilitate intermodality.
Intermodality: but what is it?
And that's good, because this year the European Mobility Week, which takes place from 16 to 22 September, has chosen to highlight the (immense!) virtues of intermodality.
Inter what? Intermodality: this is the possibility of combining different modes of transport within the same network.
In Île-de-France, for example, practicing intermodality means taking your Véligo Location bike to go to the train or RER station, a few kilometers from your home. A Véligo Rental that you will leave for the day, free of charge, in the secure Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking .
Unless it is your car, which you have parked for free in a park and ride, thanks to your annual Navigo subscription.
When you arrive at your destination station, you may end your journey with a few minutes by tram, bus or metro.
Intermodality also means combining carpooling or car-sharing journeys with public transport journeys.
App, unique identifier and associated services: with Île-de-France Mobilités, intermodality is going digital
Facilitating the development of intermodality also involves the development of digital tools and solutions that facilitate your transition from one mode of transport to another. This is what we call MaaS (Mobility as a Service).
In concrete terms, MaaS translates into an Île-de-France Mobilités app (and a personal space on our website) that opens more and more doors for you. Buy your transport tickets, subscribe to self-service bike offers, carpooling or car-sharing : you can do everything directly in the app, with a unique identifier !
And tomorrow, your app will even allow you to validate directly with your phone! But shhh, we'll talk again very soon!
In fact, intermodality is about allowing you to compose the journey that suits YOU. The one that makes your daily life easier, the one that you adapt to your imperatives.