European Mobility Week 2022: long live intermodality!

Organised every year for the past 21 years, throughout Europe, the European Mobility Week aims to encourage citizens and local authorities to opt for more sustainable modes of transport.

The theme for this year 2022? "For better connections, combine mobility!"

At the same time, the Rentrée du transport public wishes to raise awareness among non-users and occasional users of public transport, to encourage them to change their travel habits.

Intermodality, change in travel habits and public transport...? We thought we had a few solutions to share with you!