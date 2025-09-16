Ile-de-France transport: behind the works, a revolution in everyday life

Echoing the concerns of the European Mobility Week for accessible transport for all and the international sustainable development goals, Île-de-France Mobilités has embarked on a historic revolution in collective mobility throughout the region, starting with fares and ticketing.

Two fares to travel wherever you want

Imagine, before September 1, 2025, 50,000 different fares applied for journeys in Île-de-France. Today, two single tariffs give access to the entire region:

A €2 ticket for a bus or tram ride

ticket for a bus or tram ride a ticket for €2.50 for a journey by metro, train or RER

Whether you live in Fontainebleau or Saint-Denis, whether you travel in the suburbs or in the centre of Paris, mobility is at the service of equality, the price remains the same for everyone.

And because mobility is not a luxury, but a right, Île-de-France Mobilités, the Region and the departments offer fares designed to adapt to the situations and needs of each individual.