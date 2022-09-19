Mobility(s) and sustainable development, Île-de-France Mobilités is committed
2030: 100% clean transport
Île-de-France Mobilités works on a daily basis to decarbonize its equipment fleet. In addition to trams and trains, which are electric, the coaches and buses you use every day are gradually switching to cleaner energies - BioNGV and electricity.
Since 2016, Île-de-France Mobilités has therefore put an end to the acquisition of diesel buses and has been investing, with its operators, in an energy transition process for its bus and coach fleet.
Today, 700 Île-de-France Mobilités buses run on 100% renewable gas and by the end of 2021, 1400 buses and coaches will run on BioNGV.
One objective: to equip 100% of the fleet with clean vehicles by 2025 in dense urban areas, and by 2029 for the entire Region.
Véligo Rental: it's rolling for the electric bike
What a success! Barely 2 years of existence and already 65,000 cumulative subscriptions... We can say it serenely: Véligo Location has found its audience.
Launched in 2019, this long-term rental service for electrically assisted bicycles (EABs) aimed to introduce this new form of mobility and to help people buy a personal electric bike (with the help of a €500 purchase subsidy).
Result? 90% of Véligo Location users plan to travel more or as much by bike and more than 200,000 requests have been submitted for the purchase assistance scheme. A success, we tell you:)
Intermodality: the sustainable choice for getting around
Public transport, carpooling, car-sharing, park-and-ride or bicycle park: Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to enabling everyone to combine the modes of transport that suit them, as close as possible to their needs, constraints, desires and daily reality.
Because sustainable transport is first and foremost the transport you choose.
Building sustainably
Bus depots that meet the High Environmental Quality criteria, compensated works, renatured sites: becoming the first European metropolis with 100% carbon-free transport also requires a sustainable approach to construction.