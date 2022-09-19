Mobility(s) and sustainable development, Île-de-France Mobilités is committed

2030: 100% clean transport

Île-de-France Mobilités works on a daily basis to decarbonize its equipment fleet. In addition to trams and trains, which are electric, the coaches and buses you use every day are gradually switching to cleaner energies - BioNGV and electricity.

Since 2016, Île-de-France Mobilités has therefore put an end to the acquisition of diesel buses and has been investing, with its operators, in an energy transition process for its bus and coach fleet.

Today, 700 Île-de-France Mobilités buses run on 100% renewable gas and by the end of 2021, 1400 buses and coaches will run on BioNGV.

One objective: to equip 100% of the fleet with clean vehicles by 2025 in dense urban areas, and by 2029 for the entire Region.