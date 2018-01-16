[Work is progressing] New Tram Line 9

The new Tram 9 line will boost the public transport offer in Paris and the Val-de-Marne by offering a new fast and reliable link between the region's employment and cultural hubs. The signing of the financing agreement by the project's financing partners is a major step forward for the project, which will enable Île-de-France Mobilités, the project owner, to carry out the work to completion. Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités, Laurent Prévost, Prefect of Val-de-Marne, Christian Favier, President of the Val-de-Marne Departmental Council, and Michel Leprêtre, President of the Grand-Orly Seine Bièvre Territorial Public Establishment, were all present for the event.