[Work is progressing] New Tram Line 9
The new Tram 9 line will boost the public transport offer in Paris and the Val-de-Marne by offering a new fast and reliable link between the region's employment and cultural hubs. The signing of the financing agreement by the project's financing partners is a major step forward for the project, which will enable Île-de-France Mobilités, the project owner, to carry out the work to completion. Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités, Laurent Prévost, Prefect of Val-de-Marne, Christian Favier, President of the Val-de-Marne Departmental Council, and Michel Leprêtre, President of the Grand-Orly Seine Bièvre Territorial Public Establishment, were all present for the event.
The project's infrastructure, representing an investment of €404 million, is financed by the Île-de-France Region (52.5%), the State (22.5%), the Val-de-Marne Departmental Council (21%), the City of Paris (3%) and the EPT Grand-Orly Seine Bièvre (1%). It should be noted that Île-de-France Mobilités also finances the operation of the line (10 million euros/year) and the rolling stock (75 million euros), i.e. 22 trains.
Infographic: The financing and the actors of the project. Infrastructure, i.e. €404 million, or €75 million, operation (estimated costs currently being consolidated)
Work in progress
After an initial phase, including preparatory work and the relocation of the underground networks, the year 2018 will see the start of infrastructure work. The aim is to build the tramway traffic platform, reorganise the public space and redevelop the roads, develop the urban and landscape environments near the line and build the stations (platforms, facilities dedicated to passengers, etc.).
The Maintenance and Storage Site is also under construction at Orly in order to accommodate the 22 trains of the Tram 9 fleet and the Centralized Command Post, which will be responsible for managing all the line's regulation functions.
The commissioning of Tram 9 is scheduled for the end of 2020.
The project at a glance
Crossing 6 cities, Ivry-sur-Seine, Vitry-sur-Seine, Choisy-le-Roi, Thiais, Orly and Paris, Tram 9 will offer passengers an efficient and regular connection with a journey time of about 30 minutes from terminus to terminus. The new line consists of 19 stations for 10 km of new track. Several connections will also mark the route of Tram 9, with the RER C, Tram 3a and Metro 7, in addition to the future Metro line 15 in Vitry-sur-Seine and Bus Tzen 5 in Choisi-le-Roi.
The route of Tram 9 from Orly-ville to Porte de Choisy
Soft mobility is not to be outdone, as two Véligo secure lockers will be installed near the future station of metro line 15 in Vitry-sur-Seine and on Place Gaston Viens in Orly-Ville, as well as bicycle racks at each station and cycle paths along the entire line.
The arrival of Tram 9, on which 80,000 daily passengers are expected, will relieve the bus lines along the same Paris-Orly axis. Against 100 people in a bus, Tram 9 will be able to accommodate 300 people per train. Passengers will have access to a new mode of transport that is comfortable, clean, efficient and, above all, accessible, especially for people with reduced mobility.
For more information, you can visit the website dedicated to the project: www.tram9.fr.
Photo credit: Célia Pernot.