Who are we?

Île-de-France Mobilités is committed on a daily basis to thinking about and transforming mobility in the Ile-de-France region.

Direct access:

Our mission for Île-de-France

Île-de-France Mobilités is committed on a daily basis to thinking about and transforming mobility in the Ile-de-France region.

© Yoann Stoeckel - Group SJR

Every day, Île-de-France Mobilités plans, finances and organises transport for more than 12 million Ile-de-France residents and 21 million visitors. Its role: to think about the future of mobility, to bring the network to life on a daily basis, to support social and ecological transitions.
Together with its public and private partners, the authority organises one of the densest and busiest transport networks in the world – and drives its large-scale development. Find out more about our commitments, our organisation and all the strategic decisions that shape mobility in the Ile-de-France region.

Going behind the scenes of transport in the Ile-de-France region

Our strategy for transport in Île-de-France

Extensions, new services, massive investments: Île-de-France Mobilités is working for a network that is more readable, more inclusive, more comfortable and more sustainable.

Understand

Orchestrating Europe's biggest mobility revolution

A doubled metro network, a decarbonised fleet of rolling stock, new uses: a change of scale piloted on a regional scale.

Find out

Official Publications and Reports

Reports, decisions, acquisitions: all our publications are accessible online to ensure the transparency of our action.

Consult

Discover Île-de-France Mobilités

Discover the organisation and governance of Île-de-France Mobilités, the transport organising authority in Île-de-France.

The organization

Led by Laurent Probst, nearly 650 Île-de-France Mobilités employees work every day to improve the daily lives of Ile-de-France residents.

Meet the teams

Governance

The Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités is composed of 31 members representative of the regional balances. It meets 6 to 7 times a year, under the impetus of the Île-de-France Region.

Explore governance
"Welcome to Île-de-France! Welcome to the 2nd densest network in the world, which will see its metro lines double by 2030 and offers its passengers a multitude of solutions so that everyone can compose the journey that suits them"
Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region, President of Île-de-France Mobilités

Investing in mobility

Financing the mobility of Ile-de-France residents means investing in the sustainable future of the French capital region. Partner investors: find all the key information to support the future of transport.

Budget structure

Enabling 9.4 million trips, every day, in conditions of durability, reliability and comfort that are always improved, represents an investment and operating effort of XX billion euros, each year.

Find out
©Brice Perrin

Investing in transport in the Ile-de-France region

Key information, environmental and social commitments, budget documentation: all the information you need to invest in the future of mobility in Île-de-France.

Invest

Understanding and imagining the mobilities of tomorrow

Your centre of resources and expertise on mobility in Île-de-France. Open data, studies and forecasting for planning, quality of service and innovation in transport.

Surveys and studies

Planning, statistics, surveys and quality of service

Open data & innovation

PRIM: Île-de-France Mobilités' open-data catalogue

9,4million
travel every day
2ndnetwork
the + frequented in the world (after Tokyo)
2 186Miles
of the rail network (metro / train / RER)

Facilitating daily travel for all Ile-de-France residents

Île-de-France Mobilités meets all the needs of Ile-de-France residents to simplify their daily mobility, with solutions adapted to their mobility condition and where they live.

Mobility for everyone

To be able to watch this video, you should

Competitive bidding

Find all the information relating to the
competitive bidding procedures for the
transport in the Ile-de-France region. View current projects,
Tender calendar and access the
Documentation for operators.

Visit the page

Tenders and public procurement

Île-de-France Mobilités provides all the information related to its public contracts. Access to current calls for tenders, deposit platforms and essential data: this section centralises useful resources for economic operators and public partners.

Procurement

Find all the current calls for tenders and access the consultations published by Île-de-France Mobilités.

Access markets

Key data on public procurement

Consult the key data relating to each contract: amounts, awardees, dates and procedures.

Search the data

Join our teams

Want to transform mobility in the Ile-de-France region? Discover the professions and meet the talents who are changing our transport. Our values and corporate culture are waiting for you. Explore all our opportunities to develop your skills within Île-de-France Mobilités and participate in the development of tomorrow's public transport.

Consult our job offers

To be able to watch this video, you should

16Lines
metro (and soon 4 more)
14Lines
trains and RER
14Lines
tram

Press Room

Find all the press releases and press kits of Île-de-France Mobilités

Go to the Press Room