Île-de-France Mobilités is committed on a daily basis to thinking about and transforming mobility in the Ile-de-France region.

Every day, Île-de-France Mobilités plans, finances and organises transport for more than 12 million Ile-de-France residents and 21 million visitors. Its role: to think about the future of mobility, to bring the network to life on a daily basis, to support social and ecological transitions.

Together with its public and private partners, the authority organises one of the densest and busiest transport networks in the world – and drives its large-scale development. Find out more about our commitments, our organisation and all the strategic decisions that shape mobility in the Ile-de-France region.