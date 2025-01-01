Who are we?
Île-de-France Mobilités is committed on a daily basis to thinking about and transforming mobility in the Ile-de-France region.
Our mission for Île-de-France
Île-de-France Mobilités is committed on a daily basis to thinking about and transforming mobility in the Ile-de-France region.
Every day, Île-de-France Mobilités plans, finances and organises transport for more than 12 million Ile-de-France residents and 21 million visitors. Its role: to think about the future of mobility, to bring the network to life on a daily basis, to support social and ecological transitions.
Together with its public and private partners, the authority organises one of the densest and busiest transport networks in the world – and drives its large-scale development. Find out more about our commitments, our organisation and all the strategic decisions that shape mobility in the Ile-de-France region.
Our strategy for transport in Île-de-France
Extensions, new services, massive investments: Île-de-France Mobilités is working for a network that is more readable, more inclusive, more comfortable and more sustainable.
Orchestrating Europe's biggest mobility revolution
A doubled metro network, a decarbonised fleet of rolling stock, new uses: a change of scale piloted on a regional scale.
Official Publications and Reports
Reports, decisions, acquisitions: all our publications are accessible online to ensure the transparency of our action.
Discover Île-de-France Mobilités
Discover the organisation and governance of Île-de-France Mobilités, the transport organising authority in Île-de-France.
The organization
Led by Laurent Probst, nearly 650 Île-de-France Mobilités employees work every day to improve the daily lives of Ile-de-France residents.
Governance
The Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités is composed of 31 members representative of the regional balances. It meets 6 to 7 times a year, under the impetus of the Île-de-France Region.
"Welcome to Île-de-France! Welcome to the 2nd densest network in the world, which will see its metro lines double by 2030 and offers its passengers a multitude of solutions so that everyone can compose the journey that suits them"
Investing in mobility
Financing the mobility of Ile-de-France residents means investing in the sustainable future of the French capital region. Partner investors: find all the key information to support the future of transport.
Budget structure
Enabling 9.4 million trips, every day, in conditions of durability, reliability and comfort that are always improved, represents an investment and operating effort of XX billion euros, each year.
Investing in transport in the Ile-de-France region
Key information, environmental and social commitments, budget documentation: all the information you need to invest in the future of mobility in Île-de-France.
Understanding and imagining the mobilities of tomorrow
Your centre of resources and expertise on mobility in Île-de-France. Open data, studies and forecasting for planning, quality of service and innovation in transport.
Facilitating daily travel for all Ile-de-France residents
Île-de-France Mobilités meets all the needs of Ile-de-France residents to simplify their daily mobility, with solutions adapted to their mobility condition and where they live.
Competitive bidding
Find all the information relating to the
competitive bidding procedures for the
transport in the Ile-de-France region. View current projects,
Tender calendar and access the
Documentation for operators.
Tenders and public procurement
Île-de-France Mobilités provides all the information related to its public contracts. Access to current calls for tenders, deposit platforms and essential data: this section centralises useful resources for economic operators and public partners.
Procurement
Find all the current calls for tenders and access the consultations published by Île-de-France Mobilités.
Key data on public procurement
Consult the key data relating to each contract: amounts, awardees, dates and procedures.
Join our teams
Want to transform mobility in the Ile-de-France region? Discover the professions and meet the talents who are changing our transport. Our values and corporate culture are waiting for you. Explore all our opportunities to develop your skills within Île-de-France Mobilités and participate in the development of tomorrow's public transport.