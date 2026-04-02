Local authorities, welcome a Maison du Vélo Mobile

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Île-de-France Mobilités is rolling out a new service to accelerate cycling in the Ile-de-France region: the Maisons du Vélo Mobiles. Be among the first municipalities to benefit from it.

What is a mobile Bike House?

A mobile Maison du Vélo is an itinerant space dedicated to cycling.
Temporarily installed in your municipality, it facilitates the practice and spreads a real cycling culture to all audiences.

In conjunction with local cycling stakeholders (associations, private companies), it offers a wide range of services:

  • Test drive and bike rental
  • Maintenance and minor repairs
  • Information and advice on existing aids and services
  • Training and activities around cycling

Beginners, regular users, reluctant people or those with specific needs (professionals, reduced mobility): everyone will find suitable support thanks to our mobility advisors.

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Why host a Maison du Vélo mobile?

Initiated by citizen associations, the dynamic of the Maisons du Vélo is now developing throughout France.

Hosting this service in your municipality means:

  • Concretely encouraging active modes
  • Supporting the local ecological transition
  • Promote your commitment to sustainable mobility
  • Offering a visible, useful and accessible service to all

Would you like to host a Maison du Vélo Mobile?

The implementation is simply done in 3 steps:

  1. Presentation of the system: operation, duration, programming and themes.
  2. Adaptation to your territory: together we personalise the intervention (reception area, opening hours, recurrence of passage, etc.)
  3. Definition of the occupancy agreement.
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A gradual deployment throughout the country

By July 2026, each department will have a Maison du Vélo Mobile to guarantee equitable access throughout the Île-de-France region.

The first two are already circulating in the Yvelines and in the Val d'Oise!