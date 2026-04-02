Local authorities, welcome a Maison du Vélo Mobile

What is a mobile Bike House?
A mobile Maison du Vélo is an itinerant space dedicated to cycling.
Temporarily installed in your municipality, it facilitates the practice and spreads a real cycling culture to all audiences.
In conjunction with local cycling stakeholders (associations, private companies), it offers a wide range of services:
- Test drive and bike rental
- Maintenance and minor repairs
- Information and advice on existing aids and services
- Training and activities around cycling
Beginners, regular users, reluctant people or those with specific needs (professionals, reduced mobility): everyone will find suitable support thanks to our mobility advisors.
Why host a Maison du Vélo mobile?
Initiated by citizen associations, the dynamic of the Maisons du Vélo is now developing throughout France.
Hosting this service in your municipality means:
- Concretely encouraging active modes
- Supporting the local ecological transition
- Promote your commitment to sustainable mobility
- Offering a visible, useful and accessible service to all
Would you like to host a Maison du Vélo Mobile?
The implementation is simply done in 3 steps:
- Presentation of the system: operation, duration, programming and themes.
- Adaptation to your territory: together we personalise the intervention (reception area, opening hours, recurrence of passage, etc.)
- Definition of the occupancy agreement.
A gradual deployment throughout the country
By July 2026, each department will have a Maison du Vélo Mobile to guarantee equitable access throughout the Île-de-France region.
The first two are already circulating in the Yvelines and in the Val d'Oise!