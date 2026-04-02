Local authorities, welcome a Maison du Vélo Mobile

What is a mobile Bike House?

A mobile Maison du Vélo is an itinerant space dedicated to cycling.

Temporarily installed in your municipality, it facilitates the practice and spreads a real cycling culture to all audiences.

In conjunction with local cycling stakeholders (associations, private companies), it offers a wide range of services:

Test drive and bike rental

Maintenance and minor repairs

Information and advice on existing aids and services

on existing aids and services Training and activities around cycling

Beginners, regular users, reluctant people or those with specific needs (professionals, reduced mobility): everyone will find suitable support thanks to our mobility advisors.