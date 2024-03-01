Similar news

Reinforcement of the offer!
For more comfort, line 5141 will benefit from an additional trip at 7:22 a.m . from Villaroy to Versailles Chantiers.
Better regularity!
Lines 5106, 5110, 5133, 5145, 5150 are changing schedules to make your journeys more fluid.
On line 5132, the 4:39 p.m. journey from Trappes station on weekdays will be brought forward by 9 minutes. The rest of the opening hours are unchanged.
A new service
From January 5, 2026, lines 5102 and 5134 will serve the "Quartier Gally" stop in Versailles.
A stop cancelled
The "Le Gradient" stop located in the Technocentre in Guyancourt will be removed on lines 5121 and 5152.
Need to check the schedules?
- On the Île-de-France Mobilités website> Getting around > Schedules
- On the Île-de-France Mobilités app
- At stopping points
- At our customer relations center on 0 800 10 20 20
- At the mobility agency at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines station
- In a town hall or media library near you