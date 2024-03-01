Similar news

From January 5, 2026, some lines in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines are evolving!

Reinforcement of the offer!

For more comfort, line 5141 will benefit from an additional trip at 7:22 a.m . from Villaroy to Versailles Chantiers.

Line 5141

Better regularity!

Lines 5106, 5110, 5133, 5145, 5150 are changing schedules to make your journeys more fluid.

On line 5132, the 4:39 p.m. journey from Trappes station on weekdays will be brought forward by 9 minutes. The rest of the opening hours are unchanged.

Line 5106

Line 5110

Line 5132

Line 5133

Line 5145

Line 5150

A new service

From January 5, 2026, lines 5102 and 5134 will serve the "Quartier Gally" stop in Versailles.

Line 5102

Line 5134

A stop cancelled

The "Le Gradient" stop located in the Technocentre in Guyancourt will be removed on lines 5121 and 5152.

Need to check the schedules?

  • On the Île-de-France Mobilités website> Getting around > Schedules
  • On the Île-de-France Mobilités app
  • At stopping points
  • At our customer relations center on 0 800 10 20 20
  • At the mobility agency at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines station
  • In a town hall or media library near you

