Modernisation and extension of line 4
Line 4 will be extended to the south, from Mairie de Montrouge to Bagneux (92).
In parallel with its extension, Metro 4 is the subject of a full automation project, based on the model of what was done on Metro 1.
Modernisation of line 6
Since autumn 2018, line 6 has embarked on an ambitious modernisation programme with the preparation and reinforcement of the tracks and the adaptation of the infrastructure with a view to renewing the line's trains . A new management and supervision system will be set up in parallel with the arrival of these trains for more regularity on the line.
Modernisation and extension of line 11
The extension of line 11 to Rosny-Bois-Perrier (93) will serve the towns of Les Lilas, Romainville, Noisy-le-Sec, Montreuil and Rosny-Bois-Perrier.
In parallel with its extension, Metro 11 is evolving and modernising with the adaptation of the existing stations carried out in parallel with the extension and the scheduled renewal of the line's trains.
Extension of line 12
The extension of line 12 will connect Mairie d'Aubervilliers (93).
North and south extensions of line 14
The extension of line 14 to the north will connect Mairie de Saint-Ouen (93) with the creation of 4 stations: Pont Cardinet, Porte de Clichy, Clichy Saint-Ouen and Mairie de Saint-Ouen.
In parallel with the extension, the Metro 14 stations are being modernised to adapt to the future agency and welcome new passengers in the best conditions.
The extension of metro 14 to the south will make it possible to reach Orly Airport (91, 94) and serve10 cities spread between Paris, Val-de-Marne and Essonne.
And to go further: lines 15, 16, 17 and 18 of the Grand Paris Express
The Grand Paris Express (GPE) is a public transport network project consisting of the extension of line 14 (seen above) and the construction of four automatic metro lines around Paris: lines 15, 16, 17 and 18.
The metro network will thus almost double in size. Indeed, more than 200 km of new lines and 68 metro stations will be put into service. All of these new lines should accommodate more than one million passengers attracted by greatly reduced transport times and optimal quality of service. For the "historic" network, the flow of passengers will be better distributed.
To find out more about these new metro lines: