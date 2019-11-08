Car test ticket and detailed price

Discounted rates
The lump sum is reimbursed up to a minimum of 50% by employers to employees for the areas necessary for commuting.
Save 1 month with the Navigo Annual pass.
Unlimited travel throughout the month!
€86.40 per monthall zones
|Package areas
|Rate
|All zones 1 to 5
|€86.40
|2 to 3
|€78.80
|3 to 4
|€76.80
|4 to 5
|€74.80
Each month , you only spend the amount of your Navigo Month pass.
This way , you avoid exceeding your monthly transport budget.
