Illustration showing a traveller validating her journey with her Navigo Mois passIllustration showing a traveller validating her journey with her Navigo Mois pass

Car test ticket and detailed price

Unlimited travel throughout the month!

MetroRERBusTramTrain

€86.40  per monthall zones

  • Save on your daily commute
  • Freedom of movement adapted to your needs
  • Easy and fast charging via the app
Annual Navigo
Navigo Month
Navigo Week
Navigo day
How do I top up my pass via the app?
Charging via the app

Pricing

Package areasRate
All zones 1 to 5€86.40
2 to 3€78.80
3 to 4€76.80
4 to 5€74.80

Flat rate rates applicable from 1 January 2024.

These packages are dezoned on weekends, public holidays, during the short school holidays in zone C and from mid-July to mid-August.

Discounted rates
The lump sum is reimbursed up to a minimum of 50% by employers to employees for the areas necessary for commuting.

Save 1 month with the Navigo Annual pass.

Illustration showing a hand holding a coin

Image description

© @copyright

A controlled budget

Each month , you only spend the amount of your Navigo Month pass.

This way , you avoid exceeding your monthly transport budget.

Primary button
Secondary button
Tertiary Button

A controlled budget video

Each month , you only spend the amount of your Navigo Month pass.

This way , you avoid exceeding your monthly transport budget.

Primary button
Secondary button
Tertiary Button

To be able to watch this video, you should

Forms of mobility

Mobility offer 1

Description of mobility offer 1

Mobility offer 2

Description of mobility offer 2

Mobility offer 3

Description of mobility offer 3