Depending on the type of disability, several transport options are available. Access information dedicated to accessibility and disability

Shuttle service accessible to people with a PFR (wheelchair user) and PSH (person with a disability) competition ticket

If, when you purchased your ticket for one or more competitions, you indicated that you were a person with a disability, an email with a link to the booking centre was sent to you. Thanks to this link, you can book a shuttle allowing you to access your competition venue directly. Access all the information about these shuttles.

PLEASE NOTE: this service is subject to a charge, and is not included in the purchase of a Paris 2024 Pass.

To find the access facilities directly from your route search:

From the Paris 2024 Public Transport app

On your route search results page, click at the top right of your screen to get the settings. You will then be able to indicate if you are in a wheelchair, and select a suitable route.

More generally, when you select a result in your route search, you are presented with all the accessibility options in the stations you are visiting. A non-surcharged telephone number is also available: Infomobi 09 70 81 82 83 85 to help you with your trip (available between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., 7 days a week except May 1st).

From the Île-de-France Mobilités website

From the "itinerary" section of the "Getting around" section of the website, you can select various "ease of access" criteria and in particular find out for each proposed route the accessibility devices put in place (station assistance, sound announcement, lift, etc.) or to find a route adapted to wheelchair travel.

Simply click on "save these access facilities" for the selected criteria to be saved.

Elevator availability:

Consult the list of lines accessible by lift. Select the line you are interested in to get a description of the status of the lifts at each stop.