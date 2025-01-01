Free download
The smartphone,
Validate your journeys with your phone
- Top up your Navigo pass
- Skip the line at the vending machines
What tickets are available?
Do you want to validate your journeys with your phone ? The following tickets are available for purchase and therefore for validation, directly from the Île-de-France Mobilités application:
Image description
The MF19: a new vision of mobility
Our way of looking at everyday life is evolving, and so is our vision of transport.
To adapt to the new requirements and offer a solution to the challenges of attendance, a new standard had to be invented. This is the MF19 : a modular train, a symbol of modernity, designed to meet the challenges of tomorrow and the needs of today.
Install the app and start enjoying all its benefits!
- 1. Scan the QR Code with your phone
- 2. Click on the link
- 3. Download the app