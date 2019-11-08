STIF-RATP contract

Punctuality objectives reaffirmed

On the bus network, Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP have begun to review the journey times of all lines. A travel time monitoring committee will examine the discrepancy between the theoretical and actual times of all bus lines over the duration of the contract.

From 2016, additional resources will be deployed, through the recruitment of 160 machinists, on the 40 bus lines most penalised by traffic conditions. In addition, RATP has committed to recruiting 250 additional agents to strengthen the quality of production. The implementation of the bus offer is measured every quarter.

RER: On lines A and B, co-operated by SNCF and RATP, the two operators will continue their collaboration to develop a more robust offer, particularly during peak hours on line A and line L from Saint-Lazare station. This reinforcement of the offer is made possible by the greater capacity of the new trains.

Measurement of punctuality

Enhanced collaboration with SNCF Mobilités and SNCF Réseau should improve the management of disrupted situations. A specific indicator on line A encourages progress in punctuality.

In addition, punctuality is now measured every month, as close as possible to the needs of passengers. Punctuality results distinguish between off-peak and peak hours.

Serving stations

Better monitoring of station service is carried out. The interconnection with the SNCF on the RER is maintained in the event of a strike (if the planned traffic is greater than or equal to 75% of the reference offer).

For the metro, mechanisms encourage the RATP to produce an offer that is as close as possible to the needs of passengers. The annual equalization is no longer valid, the waiting time must not exceed 5 minutes on the metro until 9 p.m.

Improved quality of service

Information, safety and cleanliness improve the quality of service provided to passengers.

Passenger Information

Passenger information data must be systematically based on common repositories, shared between operators and assembled by Île-de-France Mobilités, including in disrupted situations. In the short and medium term, passengers will have access to multi-operator and multi-media information: mapping, dynamic screens, audio information, etc. Île-de-France Mobilités thus participates in current and future digital services for simple, fluid travel, etc.

Real-time data is available on the Île-de-France Mobilités Open Data website.

Based on this data, Île-de-France Mobilités enables the development of new applications by new players.

Safety and cleanliness

Additional resources make it possible to strengthen the human presence at the station and security. The contract provides for 100 additional GPSR agents and 100 additional mediators to reinforce the bus support teams at night.

Île-de-France Mobilités' requirements in terms of cleanliness are reflected in the renovation of certain RER stations, and the reinforcement of the cleaning of stations, stations and trains.

Passenger complaints

The "Ile-de-France charter of commitment for the processing of complaints" aims to harmonize practices and commitments in this area. It includes the quality standards to be respected by all operators, and a system for sharing information on subjects common to transport in the Ile-de-France region. This will make it possible to respond in a more coordinated, efficient and coherent way to the demands of travellers.

Ambitious investments towards the energy transition

The investment program amounts to 8.5 billion over 5 years. It is oriented towards the energy transition.

In addition, this investment programme must ensure the renewal of infrastructure, the implementation of the RER master plans, the continued automation of metro line 4 and operating systems, the modernisation of the ticketing system, etc.

An environmental and social concern reaffirmed

New clauses make it possible to encourage "solidarity purchases".

Environmental concerns have been broadened to include air quality, noise, and exposure to electromagnetic fields.

A financial incentive has been set to support RATP obtaining (or maintaining) the ISO 14001 standard on the environmental management of industrial sites.