STIF-SNCF contract

Punctuality objectives reaffirmed

Respect for the punctuality and quality of the offer provided is a major imperative.

This objective is reflected in the implementation of several concrete measures to improve the reliability of the offer:

An operational rapprochement of operators (SNCF Mobilités, SNCF Réseau, RATP) on the RER A in real time, especially in disrupted situations.

Implementation of an action plan specific to the Saint Lazare network.

The way punctuality is calculated is changing to better reflect the experience of passengers:

Promoting progress in punctuality on the entire RER A line,

Better information on station services, particularly in disrupted situations,

More detailed monitoring of punctuality, distinguishing between peak and off-peak hours,

A financial incentive calculated each month,

Taking into account the traveller's "origin-destination" journey, to free itself from the branch-by-branch configuration of certain lines in the network. This calculation method will be shared with the passenger associations concerned and applied from 2017 on lines C and D of the RER.

Finally, the new contract insists on taking into account and monitoring the impact of the planned works, and the alternative means to be put in place, on the service provided to passengers.

An increased demand for quality of service

290 additional agents will be deployed to serve passengers, for assistance, information and safety. A human presence in the busiest stations guarantees the opening until the last train, EML (Mobile Line Team) are mobilized at the other stations to offer a reinforced level of service.

Teleoperation will make it possible to ensure the optimal functioning of station equipment (elevators, escalators and validators).

People with reduced mobility will benefit from a transport solution in all accessible stations of the network, a system without reservation at SDA stations (more than 90% of the amounts) from 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Consistent and standardised regional information

The information disseminated to passengers will be harmonised: it will be based on standards common to all operators, on the entire network and on all information media (maps, dynamic screens, sound information, etc.), all modes of transport combined.

In addition, real-time data is made available in Open Data.

Finally, the passenger's experience will be measured by a unique perception survey shared between Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF Mobilités among around 70,000 passengers.

Passenger complaints

The development of a "Ile-de-France Charter of Commitment for the Processing of Complaints" will harmonise the practices and commitments of operators in the processing of passenger complaints; It should make it possible to respond in a more coordinated, efficient and coherent way to users in the Ile-de-France region.

Ambitious investments to modernise the networks

€3.8 billion will be invested over 4 years in order to:

Renewing and modernising the fleet of railway rolling stock

Adapting maintenance workshops to new equipment

continue the adaptation of stations: accessibility, renovation, desaturation

continue to improve waiting comfort and information for passengers at the station

facilitate the passenger journey through intermodal equipment: gligo, multimodal information, etc.

A reaffirmed social and environmental concern

SNCF Mobilités will present a Social and Environmental Responsibility (CSR) report specific to TRANSILIEN at Île-de-France Mobilités each year. This assessment will show the consideration of the health of passengers and local residents, the search for energy sobriety, the steps to obtain or maintain ISO 14001 certification for maintenance centres, and social requirements.