Institutional relations

Providing expertise to partner organizations

Île-de-France Mobilités, through its governance and its competences, maintains relations with all national and international transport stakeholders. It is a member of the Groupement des Autorités Responsables de Transport (GART), the Association Transport Développement Intermodalité Environnement (TDIE), the Association for the Development of Transport, Environment and Traffic Techniques (Atec ITS), the APUR (Atelier parisien d'urbanisme) and Airparif.

Within these bodies, Île-de-France Mobilités regularly participates in the development of annual study programmes. As far as Airparif is concerned, Île-de-France Mobilités participates more specifically in the development of the Regional Air Quality Monitoring Program, which constitutes the multi-year roadmap for Airparif's action.

Discuss the challenges of public transport through an ongoing dialogue with all stakeholders

In addition to the groups of which it is a member and member, Île-de-France Mobilités often meets with elected officials and civil society partners. These exchanges are essential to develop one's expertise and to better understand the challenge of public transport in Ile-de-France.

Thus, Île-de-France Mobilités regularly intervenes with the Association of Regions of France or the Association of Mayors of Ile-de-France (AMIF) to present its action in all territories. Île-de-France Mobilités provides elected officials, associations and users with recommendations on mobility, quality of service, energy transition and intermodality.

Finally, Île-de-France Mobilités participates, as soon as it is called upon, in the work of public institutions in charge of economic, societal and environmental issues, such as the National Assembly, the Senate and the Economic and Social Council. Its expertise in mobility helps to inform public action.