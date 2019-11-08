International relations

Foreign delegations

Every year, Île-de-France Mobilités welcomes many foreign delegations from Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and America, allowing Île-de-France Mobilités to showcase its governance model, its organisation, its skills and its know-how.

The Association of Transport Authorities of European Metropolises (EMTA)

At the initiative of Île-de-France Mobilités, the EMTA (European Metropolitan Transport Authorities) association was created in 1998. It now brings together 25 members from the largest cities in 15 European countries, responsible for the organisation of public transport and sustainable mobility for some 85 million citizens. The role of EMTA is to promote dialogue, good practices and experimentation between its members. EMTA also defends the interests of transport organising authorities at European and international level by placing at the heart of its concerns the expectations of passengers in terms of sustainable mobility and the development of innovation.

EMTA is a privileged interlocutor for the European Commission, in particular the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE), which regularly participates in the association's seminars during which current issues on European regulations or the evolution of economic conditions are debated. Publications (EMTA Newsletters and EMTA Briefs) have emerged from these seminars and contribute to the reflection on European transport policies.

The European POLIS Network

POLIS is a network of European cities and regions working in the field of innovative technologies for the benefit of transport at local level based on the sharing of experiences and knowledge. The objective of POLIS is to improve urban transport by taking into account the economic, social and environmental dimensions of transport.

The International Association of Public Transport (UITP)

As a member of the International Union of Public Transport, Île-de-France Mobilités sits on the Committee of Organising Authorities on issues of governance and organisation of urban public transport. This Committee meets twice a year and deals with key issues in the field of sustainable urban mobility, such as PDUs, clean vehicles, contracts with operators, financial resources, etc.