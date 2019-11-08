Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) entrusts the operation of the Île-de-France transport networks to the operators:

Contracts with transport operators

New contracts were signed in November 2015 with the RATP (for the period 2016-2020) and with the SNCF (for the period 2016-2019). These contracts provide a framework for the organisation and development of public transport in the Île-de-France region. They thus enable the operational implementation of offer and service policies for passengers in the Ile-de-France region and confirm the improvement in public transport decided by the Council of the Île-de-France Transport Union.

These improvements relate to safety, real-time passenger information, cleanliness and the implementation of new services, 490 additional agents will be deployed over this period to strengthen the reception and safety of passengers on board trains, buses, and in stations and stations.

These contracts provide for €12.3 billion in investments for, among other things, the renewal of rolling stock, the energy transition, the improvement and construction of new stations, stations, etc.

The Société du Grand Paris

The Société du Grand Paris is a public institution created by the State to build the new Grand Paris automatic metro. It is piloting a transport network project, the Grand Paris Express, the route of which has been clarified by an unprecedented public debate, bringing together the points of view of the State and the Île-de-France Region and which now enjoys very strong support from the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region and their elected representatives.

It is a public institution under the supervision of the Ministry of Housing and Territorial Equality, as well as the Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy and the Ministries of the Economy, Industrial Recovery and Digital Affairs and Finance and Public Accounts.

The Société du Grand Paris established the design and development of the overall plan and infrastructure projects making up the Grand Paris public transport network. It must also ensure that it is carried out, which includes in particular: