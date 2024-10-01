Where to carry your ticket

Tickets are available on a variety of media: smartphone, contactless card or paper ticket. It is up to you!

The different media for your transport tickets

Free

  • Contactless
  • Personal
  • For annual, monthly, weekly, day and Navigo Liberté+ tickets
  • For regular passengers
  • Park and ride access
Free app

Smartphone

  • Contactless
  • Topping up your Navigo Travel Card
  • or adding then validating with your phone*
  • For regular or occasional passengers

*if your phone is compatible

€5

  • Contactless
  • Personal
  • For annual, monthly, weekly, and day tickets
  • For regular or occasional passengers
€2

  • Contactless
  • Transferable to others
  • For Tickets T+ and “carnets”, and short-term tickets
  • For occasional passengers or tourists
Paper ticket

  • For single trips
  • For occasional passengers without an Easy Travel Card
Which media for which ticket ?

Navigo Travel Card  Smartphone  Navigo Découverte Travel Card  Navigo Easy Travel Card  Paper ticket  
Navigo Liberté +  availablenot availablenot availablenot availablenot available
Ticket t+ on Navigo Easy Travel Card or on your phone  not availableavailablenot availableavailablenot available
Ticket t+  not availablenot availablenot availablenot availableavailable
Origin-Destination ticket  not availablenot availablenot availablenot availableavailable
Navigo Day Ticket  availableavailableavailableavailablenot available
Mobilis Day Ticket  not availablenot availablenot availablenot availableavailable
Navigo Annual Ticket  availablenot availablenot availablenot availablenot available
Navigo Monthly Ticket  availableavailableavailablenot availablenot available
Navigo Weekly Ticket  availableavailableavailablenot availablenot available
Navigo Annual Senior Ticket  availablenot availablenot availablenot availablenot available
Améthyste Ticket  availablenot availablenot availablenot availablenot available
Imagine R Junior Ticket  availablenot availablenot availablenot availablenot available
Imagine R School Ticket  availablenot availablenot availablenot availablenot available
Imagine R Student Ticket  availablenot availablenot availablenot availablenot available
Navigo Jeunes Week-end Under-26 Ticket  availableavailableavailableavailablenot available
Scol'R Card  not availablenot availablenot availablenot availablenot available
School Bus Card  not availablenot availablenot availablenot availableavailable
Free ticket for young people in training  availablenot availablenot availablenot availablenot available
Solidarity Free Ticket  availablenot availablenot availablenot availablenot available
Paris Visite Ticket  not availablenot availablenot availablenot availableavailable
Paris Region Pass  not availablenot availablenot availablenot availableavailable
On-board Ticket  not availablenot availablenot availablenot availableavailable
On-board Ticket via SMS  not availablenot availablenot availablenot availableavailable
OrlyBus and RoissyBus tickets  availableavailablenot availablenot availableavailable
Anti-pollution Ticket  availableavailableavailableavailableavailable
50% reduction  availablenot availablenot availablenot availablenot available