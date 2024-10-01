Where to carry your ticket
Tickets are available on a variety of media: smartphone, contactless card or paper ticket. It is up to you!
The different media for your transport tickets
Free
Navigo Travel Card
- Contactless
- Personal
- For annual, monthly, weekly, day and Navigo Liberté+ tickets
- For regular passengers
- Park and ride access
Free app
Smartphone
- Contactless
- Topping up your Navigo Travel Card
- or adding then validating with your phone*
- For regular or occasional passengers
*if your phone is compatible
€5
Navigo Découverte Travel Card
- Contactless
- Personal
- For annual, monthly, weekly, and day tickets
- For regular or occasional passengers
€2
Navigo Easy Travel Card
- Contactless
- Transferable to others
- For Tickets T+ and “carnets”, and short-term tickets
- For occasional passengers or tourists